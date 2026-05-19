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Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfather's 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event

The former photographer has been estranged with parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham since last year

Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfathers 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event
Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfather's 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event  

Family drama has deepened after Brooklyn Beckham made a heartwarming move for his granddad, Anthony William Adams, on his 80th birthday, after skipping a lavish family event. 

A day after grabbing headlines for his absence at another grand family event, the aspiring chef and eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham has honoured his grandfather on his 80th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, May 18th, Brooklyn penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to his maternal grand-dad, whom he calls "papa."

"Happy 80th birthday, Papa. I love you so much," the 27-year-old British media personality captioned his post.

P.C. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram stories
P.C. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram stories 

The estranged Beckham family member also shared a throwback photo of himself featuring his loving grandfather as he privately celebrates his big day. 

However, this scathing move seemingly deepened the family feud as Brooklyn skipped the lavish birthday party hosted by his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Honouring her dad, the British fashion designer threw her father a lavish bash to mark his 80th birthday on Sunday, May 17th, while their eldest son was notably absent.

Despite Brooklyn's love for his granddad, the rift with his mom, Victoria, remained on top as he was clearly not ready to reconcile with his parents, which he clarified in his social media rant earlier this year.

In addition to Anthony’s 80th birthday party, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have missed several family events due to his estrangement from Victoria and David.  

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