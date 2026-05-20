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Jet2 issues major summer fuel advisory for travelers

Jet2 is the UK’s third largest airline, with ongoing operation even outside the Bournemouth Airport since February 2025

Jet2 issues major summer fuel advisory for travelers
Jet2 issues major summer fuel advisory for travelers

Jet2 announced continuing operations as per schedule during summer holidays after reassuring its customers that it has enough fuel without imposing any charges, despite ongoing conflict overseas.

The move aims to operate its summer schedule as planned following positive updates from its fuel suppliers.

CEO of Jet2 Steve Heapy stated, “We are in regular dialogue with our fuel suppliers, and the current picture is one of increased production and imports, meaning we continue to look ahead with confidence.”

"We have already been very clear about our plans to operate our schedule as normal this summer, and our message to holidaymakers is that summer is on,” Steve added.

Jet2 issues major summer fuel advisory for travelers

Jet2 is the UK’s third largest airline, with ongoing operation even outside the Bournemouth Airport since February 2025.

The airline is operating across Bournemouth to Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.

“This confidence, on top of the incredible value that our award-winning holidays offer right now, means it is a fantastic time to get that well-deserved holiday locked in, and we know that many people are taking advantage of that right now,” the CEO added.

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