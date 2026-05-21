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Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch’s 14-year cup streak ends as ‘severe illness’ forces him to miss Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600
Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a severe illness

According to The Independent, Busch will not compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, his family announced on Thursday.

The unexpected news means one of the sport's most prominent figures will miss a crucial race.

His family shared the update on social media, stating that Busch is currently undergoing treatment.

They appealed for discretion, saying, "We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation." Austin Hill is set to step in as his replacement for the Coca-Cola 600.”

Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600

The 41-year-old Las Vegas native, is a formidable presence in NASCAR, having secured championships in 2015 and 2019.

Known for his polarizing personality, he holds the record for the most wins across the sport's three national series, with 234 victories, including 63 Cup Series races.

This season, his fourth with Richard Childress Racing after a successful tenure at Joe Gibbs Racing, has seen him rank 24th in the Cup Series standings with two top-10 finishes in 12 races. His last victory came in 2023, his inaugural win with RCR.

This marks the first time in over a decade that Busch has been absent from a Cup Series race.

His last significant absence was in 2015, when he missed the first 11 races of the season while recovering from a compound leg fracture and broken foot sustained during an Xfinity Series crash at Daytona International Speedway.

Austin Hill will replace the two-time Cup champion in the No. 8 RCR Chevy at Charlotte on Sunday.

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