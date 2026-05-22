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Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move

The Bollywood diva was rumoured to be dropped as L’Oréal global ambassador after major absence from Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move
Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally shut down rumours of exiting L’Oréal as global ambassador with her latest move.

The 52-year-old actress is reportedly jetting off to France to the ongoing 79th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Ponniyin Selvan star was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

For her airport look, Rai as usual donned black attire along with her daughter who was also wearing the same colour.

Before entering the departure section of Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi.


Her latest move comes after a lot of speculations among fans that the Fanney Khan actress might have been removed L'Oréal as its global face.

She was also left out from the brand's giant promotional banners at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, the viral speculations were turned bout by the brand earlier this month, confirming that she is still their global ambassador.

Moreover, the Guzaarish performer’s management team also firmly denied that she was dropped.

Archana Sadanand, Rai’s long-time manager and publicist, also responded to the comment of actress’ fan, writing, "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses."

On professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly in talks to star opposite Chiranjeevi in a Telugu action-drama.

As of Cannes, this year’s film festival, that kicked off on May 12, is set to conclude on May 23, 2026.

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