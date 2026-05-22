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King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment

The British Monarch showcased his musical side during the final day of his Northern Ireland tour with Queen Camilla

King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment
King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment

King Charles III surprised locals with an unexpected ukulele performance as his visit to Northern Ireland came to a close, delighting crowds during the final moments of the trip.

The British Monarch showcased his musical side during the final day of his Northern Ireland tour with Queen Camilla, surprising locals with a ukulele solo at Ards Allotments in County Down.

The monarch played alongside the Loughries Men’s Shed Ukulele Ensemble, channeling a George Formby-inspired performance as he strummed the instrument.

"There's a marvellous organisation called the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain it's fantastic," the King remarked to the group.

As one excited player suggested they might earn a booking at the Palladium, Charles responded with good humour, "It's such a great instrument. Do you remember the words? Wait 'til you get to my age!"

The musicians expressed their gratitude, describing the performance for the King as a special honour.

King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment

Queen Camilla treated herself to a vanilla ice cream from Cafolla’s, a beloved local business with more than a century of history.

The current proprietor, Michael Cafolla, served the Queen a freshly prepared ice cream cone from his cart in Conway Square.

The Queen dipped a wafer into the creamy confection and quipped, "Can I stay here, can I stay and eat it all?"

She referred to the ice cream as her “lunch,” passed it to her query, and then reclaimed it shortly after for another taste.

"We make a fresh batch of ice cream every morning," Mr Cafolla explained, adding, "The Queen told me she could stay here a bit longer. It's amazing she came over and she really enjoyed it."

The royals undertook separate engagements throughout their busy final day in County Down.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently completed an unannounced three-day royal tour of Northern Ireland from May 19 to May 21, 2026.

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