Putin vows retaliation after blaming Ukraine for fatal Luhansk drone attack

Russian President Vladmir Putin vowed to retaliate against Ukraine following a drone strike in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region.
On Friday, Putin accused Kyiv of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on a student dormitory in the town of Starobilsk which he stated resulted in at least six deaths and left dozens wounded with 15 people still missing.
During a meeting with officials, Putin insisted the strike was deliberate and targeted a non-military site.
“There are no military facilities, intelligence service facilities or related services in the vicinity. Therefore, there is absolutely no basis for claiming that the munitions struck the building as a result of our air defense or electronic warfare systems.,” he stated.
He further emphasized, “The strike was not accidental; it came in three waves with 16 drones targeting the same location.”
In response, the Russian leader has ordered his military to “prepare suggestions” for retaliatory measures.
Ukraine’s military has denied the accusations describing it as “manipulation.”
Kyiv stated that its forces had instead struck an elite drone command unit in the area and maintained that it complies with international humanitarian law.
Both nations remain locked in intense conflict with neither side claiming to target civilians.