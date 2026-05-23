Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene head to Spain for major anniversary event

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene are set to travel to Spain for a major anniversary event marking key milestones in Monaco’s diplomatic relations and institutional partnerships.
The Monaco royal family announced via Instagram that the royal couple is scheduled to travel to Spain to mark the 150th anniversary of Monaco’s diplomatic presence in the country.
As per the statement, the palace said, “Departure of LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene in Spain on June 1st and 2nd 2026.”
They added, “LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene will travel to Spain in Madrid on June 1 and 2, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the diplomatic representation of the Principality of Monaco in Spain, as well as the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Spanish branch of Monaco Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco."
The palace concluded, “The program of this trip is to be discovered through the different visuals of this publication.”
During his visit, Prince Albert II will hold talks and a lunch with King Felipe VI at Zarzuela Palace, meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at Moncloa, and join Princess Charlene for cultural visits in Madrid.
He will also attend an IE University event on June 2 marking the 10th anniversary of his foundation’s Spanish branch.