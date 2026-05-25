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Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation

Her Majesty and Prince of Wales seemingly teamed up against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after latest development in his case

Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation
Queen Camilla, Prince William take firm stand as Andrew continues to rupture royal reputation 

Queen Camilla and Prince William have reportedly teamed up against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after the latest development in his case. 

Over the weekend, a bombshell report claimed that Thames Valley Police has decided to launch an investigation against the disgraced royal family member after he was accused of sexually exploiting a woman during the 2022 Royal Ascot.

As the news broke at Buckingham Palace, the loyal wife of King Charles III began pressuring His Majesty to take strict action against his estranged brother, as disowning him from the royal family "is just not enough." 

The palace insiders also revealed that Her Majesty, who is the biggest supporter of gender against violence, has transformed into the Royal Family's "smiling hit-woman."

She embraced the new title after pressure intensified to "permanently" cut off the ex-Duke of York and his disappeared ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as they continued to rupture royal reputation.

"Camilla has spent enough years around the monarchy to understand that its entire existence depends on public confidence and stability," the insider told Radaronline.com.

The tipster continued, "Within palace circles, there's an increasingly strong belief that Camilla has become one of the key figures pushing for Andrew to be permanently sidelined from royal life once and for all." 

For those unfamiliar, King Charles III already disowned Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and stripped his remaining royal titles in October last year, months before his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

As of now, the 77-year-old British monarch has not issued any statement over Thames Valley Police's new investigation. 

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