Oura Ring 5 announced with cutting-edge features: Check price

Oura Ring 5 has been officially announced with the cutting-edge design, and integrated with latest technology has offered an enhanced user experience.
Oura Ring 5 features
Here are a few features of the recently announced ring that offer an improved user experience.
Oura Ring 5 design
The Oura Ring 5 design is now 40% thinner as compared to its predecessor model and comes with upgraded sessions to make it an ideal fit for all the health-conscious users due to its advanced health tracking features.
Oura Ring 5 battery
This time, the Oura ring has become much smaller, but comes with an improved battery performance, offering a longer battery that lasts for nearly six to nine days, on a single charge.
App updates: More proactive alerts
As mentioned earlier, Oura has launched a range of cutting-edge health tools inside its app.
Oura Ring 5 comes with a new feature called Health Radar that can monitor warning signs related to blood pressure and nighttime breathing during sleep.
The app will also support live workout tracking and allow users to log GLP-1 medication details.
Oura Ring 5 pricing and availability
The cutting-edge ring is currently available in various sizes that range from 6 to 13 and comes in multiple tantalising hues, including black, silver, gold, and stealth.
Oura Ring 5 price starts at $399, while premium finishes cost $499. Users also need an Oura membership subscription for full access to features.