Anthropic launches Opus 4.8, announce release of Mythos soon

Anthropic has officially launched an upgraded Claude Opus 4.8 model, integrated with a range of advanced features, as the feature prepares to launch its powerful, market-moving Mythos model to all customers soon.
Mythos is the AI lab's large language model with the cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities, sparking concerns among executives and world leaders regarding its impact.
It is pertinent to mention that the leading industry players of artificial intelligence (AI), tech firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, are permitted to use Mythos for cybersecurity purposes.
Anthropic stated Opus 4.8 will be accessible for the similar rates as its predecessor and showed better performance across benchmarks.
Some testers reported the model is expected to flag uncertainties regarding its work and less likely to make unsupported claims.
Anthropic stated, "A general problem with AI models is that they sometimes jump to conclusions, confidently claiming to have made progress in their work despite the evidence being thin."
Previously, Anthropic has described Mythos Preview as capable of detecting and exploiting software vulnerabilities at a level exceeding all but the most skilled human security researchers.
The model's existence was initially launched after internal draft materials describing it were left in an unsecured location on Anthropic's servers.
Meanwhile, Anthropic has secured a funding of $65B in Series H at $965B post-money valuation.