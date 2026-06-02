Iran prepares Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral in Tehran

The Iranian authorities have announced details about the funeral of former Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who embraced martyrdom in February during the US-Israeli war against Iran.
Ayatollah Khamanei’s farewell was previously delayed, with Iranian officials citing logistical constraints from dealing with the significant numbers of people who were expected to attend.
On Tuesday, Mohammad Amin Tavakoli-Zadeh, Tehran’s deputy mayor, stated the funeral will involve three days of public ceremonies, including processions through Tehran, and the great leader will be laid to rest in the shrine of Imam Ali Reza, which is situated in Mashhad, Iran, as per Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.
Nearly 20 million people are expected to attend the funeral, with the ceremony expected to last at least 24 hours.
Notably, further details regarding the date and time of the funeral remain undisclosed; however, it is reported to occur in mid-June.
For those unaware, Ayatollah Khamenei, 86, was being attacked in his home. His death left many people across the country in immense grief.
His son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was selected as his successor but has not been seen in public since he assumed the role.