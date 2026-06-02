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US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says

Rubio demanded Iran to engage in certain talks over the disposition of its highly enriched uranium to lift sanctions

US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says
US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says  

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the US will not lift Iran’s sanctions by reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Any negotiations would also be relied on talks over how Tehran handles its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

According to Odaily, Rubio said reopening the waterway alone would not be enough to secure the lifting of US sanctions on Iran.

Moreover, he demanded Iran to engage in certain talks over the disposition of its highly enriched uranium.

The statement comes after a potential strik in deal with Iran strike soon.


Meanwhile, the reports regarding the talks between US and Iran continue, but Iran also demands for the immediate stopping of war Israeli attacks on Lebanon to mark a permanent end to ceasefire.

On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call on Monday over Israel’s military escalation in Lebanon.

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