The presence of British military bases in Cyprus has become a major source of tension following the regional escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran.
In March 2026, the RAF Akrotiri base was targeted by a drone attack which sparked widespread public protests across the island.
Demonstrators, arguing the bases turn Cyprus into a “launchpad for terror” have chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, British bases out of here.”
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has labeled the British presence a “colonial consequence” reflecting growing frustration in Nicosia.
While the UK government has assured Cyprus that the bases will not be used for offensive military operations, anxiety persists.
Recently, the Cypriot government has begun exploring ways “Nigel Farage-proof” the bases, seeking concrete guarantees to prevent future UK administrations from unilaterally utilizing the facilities for offensive strikes.
Officials remain concerned that the bases – which represent 3% of the island’s territory – expose the local population to significant danger.
As the regional conflict continues, there is an intensifying debate over whether these sovereign areas serve as a security asset or a liability with critics insisting, “The myth that the bases will protect us has been debunked. It is the opposite – they make us a target.”