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Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary

LA Mayor Karen Bass seeks Second term against Nithya Raman, Spencer Pratt in June primary

Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary
Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary

Bill Maher has called out Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt’s political priorities just hours before the city’s primary election.

On Monday’s episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, he pressed former reality TV star Pratt about his political agenda, and specifically solar power.

“I don’t need to know about solar,” Pratt told Maher. “I need to focus on making sure the moms are safe and the animals are not being abused. That’s my party.”

He continued, “We need to get all the naked drug addicts off of the sidewalks, and then I can worry about solar panels.”

However, Maher felt differently and didn’t hold back. “No, Spencer, I got bad news,” the host said. “If you’re the mayor, you are going to have to learn some of these issues more.”

Los Angeles residents will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary, with the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advancing to the November general election.

However, if a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the primaries, they will win the office outright.

So far, polls suggest that incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is leading the race, followed closely by Nithya Raman and former The Hills star Pratt

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