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Trump 'erupts' at Netanyahu over Lebanon in angry phone call amid Iran talks

President Trump tears into Benjamin Netanyahu in expletive-laden call over Lebanon escalation

Trump erupts at Netanyahu over Lebanon in angry phone call amid Iran talks
Trump 'erupts' at Netanyahu over Lebanon in angry phone call amid Iran talks

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call on Monday over Israel’s military escalation in Lebanon, and reportedly pressured Israel not to carry out a planned attack on Beirut, according to three sources cited by Axios.

According to the report, Trump was deeply angered by Israel’s decision to expand its military operations in Lebanon, believing the escalation could jeopardise US efforts to reach an agreement with Iran and undermine the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Axios cited US officials as saying that Trump described Netanyahu as “crazy” during the call and accused him of ingratitude for the support provided by the United States. One US official said Trump warned Netanyahu that carrying out threats to attack Beirut “would further isolate Israel around the world.”

One of the sources said Trump reminded Netanyahu of the support he had given him over the years, telling him, “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me,” in an apparent reference to his backing during Netanyahu’s corruption trial and reflecting his anger over the expansion of military operations in Lebanon.

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