Bill Pulte named acting national intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit

Donald Trump has tapped a close ally to serve as the country’s top intelligence official, days after Tulsi Gabbard announced her exit from the role.
According to The Guardian, the US president said that Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and heir to a home construction company fortune, will serve as acting director of national intelligence.
Pulte has used his role at the powerful housing agency, which oversees regulations of the federal housing lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to publicly level of a string of extraordinary allegations at Trump’s political opponents and enemies.
Pulte, a businessman appointed by Trump appointed to head the FHFA, has accused targets of Trump including US Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook of committing mortgage fraud. Cook has denied wrongdoing.
Trump said on his Truth Social Platform, “I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence."
"William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago," he added.
Trump also said that during period as acting DNI Pulte will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac.
Gabbard endured a chaotic stint in the role in which she was largely sidelined as Trump launched attacks on Venezuela and Iran.
As per two people briefed on the discussions, Trump had been asking cabinet members as early as April whether he should replace Gabbard.
She already seemed marginalized last June, when Trump endorsed Israel’s decision to attack Iran before the US joined the war by ordering the bombing of the Islamic regime’s nuclear facilities.