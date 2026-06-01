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Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

Tehran suspends negotiations with US via mediators over Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes
Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

Iran has suspended all indirect talks with the US and announced "complete closure of Strait of Hormuz" over continued strikes in Lebanon.

According to NBC News, Iran on Monday, June 1, called off talks with the United States to protest Israel’s expanding military offensive in Lebanon, according to government-aligned media.

The semiofficial news agency Tasnim reported, “Due to the continuation of the Zionist regime’s actions in Lebanon and given that Lebanon was one of the preconditions of the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts ... the Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators.’”

Tasnim in another post on X wrote, “Furthermore, Iran and the Axis of Resistance have resolved to pursue the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as part of efforts to punish Israel and its supporters.”

Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

The decision was made over what the news agency said were "continuing crimes" of Israel in Lebanon. 

Tehran has also demanded a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.

Negotiations over a broader agreement had been ongoing amid disagreements on several issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

It is worth noting that the US military and Iran also exchanged strikes over the weekend and into Monday.

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