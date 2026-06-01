Peter Doocy surprises fans by announcing third child during live show

Peter Doocy proudly announced a new member to his growing family.
During the Fox News broadcast on The Sunday Briefing on May 31, Doocy, 38, wrapped up on a family segment about America's youngest citizens during Donald Trump's presidency. The Sunday Briefing host smiled at the camera before breaking the news to his viewers.
He was all smiles as he interrupted the program to share the latest update on his wife, Hillary Vaughn, who is also a Fox Business correspondent.
Doocy announced his wife, 36, is pregnant with their third child. This comes after President Trump, 79, gave a tour of the White House to his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, 43, on her Fox News show.
Doorcy giddily shared, "I have some family news! The segment we were just doing is aimed at America's youngest citizens. I've got two at my house, and you can see George there on the left and Bridget on the right!”
"She is due on my dad's birthday. Doocy party of five! Coming soon! And this bundle of joy will be here in time for midterm coverage on the Sunday briefing!" he closed.