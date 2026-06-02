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Mette Frederiksen secures third term with new Denmark coalition government

Mette Frederiksen becomes Denmark’s Prime Minister for third term

Mette Frederiksen secures third term with new Denmark coalition government
Mette Frederiksen secures third term with new Denmark coalition government

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has successfully secured a third consecutive term after reaching a deal to form a new centre-left coalition government.

The agreement follows over two months of tense negotiations prompted by inconclusive parliamentary elections held on March 24.

Frederiksen, leader of the Social Democrats, confirmed the breakthrough after meeting with King Frederik X on Monday.

“I have been to see His Majesty the King and announced that a government can be formed after long negotiations,” she told reporters.


Her new administration will include the Social Democrats, the Green Left, the Danish Social Liberal Party and the centrist Moderate party.

The coalition aims to address significant domestic and international challenges including a cost-of-living crisis and ongoing diplomatic tensions regarding the territory of Greenland.

Highlighting the inclusive goals of her new platform, Frederiksen stated, “It is a government platform for the people who are in Denmark and for the generations to come and also for the animals.”

The administration is expected to present its official policy priorities on Tuesday with the full cabinet lineup scheduled to be formally announced on Wednesday.

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