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THESE new titles set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass from June 3-16

THESE titles are set to disappear from the Xbox Game Pass in mid of June with the launch of the latest game

THESE new titles set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass from June 3-16
THESE new titles set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass from June 3-16

Microsoft has officially revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for June 2026, which is led by the launch of the immensely praised RPG Persona 5 Royal on June 9.

While the series is smaller in contrast to May’s, which featured the release of Forza Horizon 6, subscribers still have some games to look forward to.

The month kicks off with the intriguing Herdling and Total Chaos joining extra Game Pass tiers on June 4.

On June 8, players can dive deeper into Solarpunk, a floating-island survival game, and Undisputed, a boxing title.

Persona 5 Royal comes after June 9, bringing its amazing turn-based adventure to cloud, console, and PC players.

Junkster, a 3D action-platformer, rounds out the lineup on June 16.

Several other significant additions include Beastro, a cozy life-sim and deck-building adventure, Frog Sqwad, a cooperative extraction puzzle-platformer, and Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, a new multiplayer game scheduled in theAstroneer universe.


With the launch of the latest game, some titles are set to disappear from the service on June 15.

Xbox Game Pass leaving games include Jurassic World Evolution 2, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Microsoft may launch extra Game Pass titles during its upcoming Xbox Games Showcase later this week.

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