Sir Alex Younger, former MI6 chief, dies aged 62

Sir Alex Younger, the former head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, has passed away at the age of 62.
Sir Alex, who led the agency from 2014 to 2020, died in Boston following a battle with cancer.
He was the longest-serving MI6 chief in 50 years and was widely respected for his dedication to national security.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer led tributes to his service, stating:
“Sir Alex Younger led an exemplary life and career, ultimately serving as chief of the Secret Intelligence Service from 2014 to 2020. He will be remembered by the many ministers, colleagues, friends and family for his utmost dedication to British public life and protecting our nation.”
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also praised his leadership, remarking, “His dedication, integrity and outstanding leadership as chief of MI6 kept us all safe and the country owes him an enormous debt of gratitude.”
Current MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli remembered him as a person who “embodied my service’s values of integrity, courage, creativity and respect.”
Throughout his career, Sir Alex played a vital role in global intelligence and was a key voice on international security threats.