Reports circulating about Bill Gates purchasing exclusive yacht berths on the French Riviera for $80 million and subsequently selling a $650 million superyacht without ever stepping aboard are entirely false.
These claims appear to be a fabrication or a misinterpretation of various rumors involving high-profile luxury vessel transactions.
There is no credible evidence, official documentation, or reputable news coverage to support the assertion that the Microsoft co-founder ever commissioned or owned a vessel of that specific value nor that he invested such a staggering sum in Riviera docking infrastructure.
Representatives for Gates have previously dismissed similar speculative stories often clarifying that the billionaire “does not own any yachts.”
While the luxury yacht market frequently sees high-priced deals involving global elites, these specific figures and the narrative of an unused $650 million ship are factually baseless.
The story likely stems from a conflation of unrelated reports regarding the superyacht industry.
Despite the viral nature of such headlines, observers note that Gates has not significantly deviated from his known philanthropic and personal habits to involve himself in such extravagant maritime expenditures.
Consequently, the public should treat these sensationalized accounts as misinformation rather than documented financial events.