Israel-Lebanon conditional ceasefire sparks hopes for regional peace 

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to implement a ceasefire but say it would require a “complete cessation” of fire by Hezbollah, according to a joint statement after US-led talks in Washington, DC.
According to Al Jazeera, the two countries, which do not have formal diplomatic relations, also agreed on Wednesday, June 3, to create “pilot zones” in which the Lebanese armed forces “will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.”
The development came despite continued cross-border attacks earlier in the day as Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli soldiers and Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in southern Lebanon.
Just hours after the agreement was announced, air raid alarms were reported in northern Israel with a “suspicious aerial target” identified, but no casualties were reported.
A joint statement said the ceasefire was “contingent on a complete cessation” of fire by Hezbollah as well as the removal of the group’s operatives from southern Lebanon.
The meetings in Washington were the fourth round of direct talks between Lebanese and Israeli diplomats since fighting escalated on March 2 when Hezbollah renewed attacks against Israel in support of Iran, which led to intensified Israeli bombardments and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.
Both sides will meet for more talks the week of June 22 , the statement said, “with a view towards reaching a comprehensive agreement.”
However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that the country’s military will continue to carry out operations in Lebanon for the time being and will not be withdrawing from the country, despite the announcement of the new ceasefire.