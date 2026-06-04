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SpaceX eyes largest IPO ever with $75 billion offering

SpaceX aims to sell nearly 555.6 million shares at $135 each, aiming to increase the company’s valuation at nearly $1.77 trillion

SpaceX eyes largest IPO ever with $75 billion offering
SpaceX eyes largest IPO ever with $75 billion offering

SpaceX is currently preparing for one of the largest stock market debuts in history, with further plans to increase nearly $75 billion via an initial public offering (IPO) in June, marking a major breakthrough development.

The company aims to sell nearly 555.6 million shares at $135 each, aiming to increase the company’s valuation at nearly $1.77 trillion.

The offering would significantly exceed the previous IPO record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019 and place SpaceX among the world's most valuable companies.

With this significant move, SpaceX CEO’s net worth may reach above $1 trillion, solidifying his position on the top among the world’s richest people.


Despite its massive valuation, SpaceX remains unprofitable. The company reported an operating loss of $2.6 billion on $18.7 billion in revenue last year, with losses continuing into 2026.

SpaceX plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand its rocket and artificial intelligence businesses, strengthen its Starlink satellite network, and invest in future technologies. The company’s filing also outlines ambitious goals, including supporting human missions to the Moon and establishing a permanent colony on Mars.

Notably, the space firm plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to diversify its rocket and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered businesses, strengthening the Starlink satellite network.

The IPO comes amid growing investor interest in AI-focused firms. Anthropic has already begun the IPO process, while OpenAI is widely expected to follow. 

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