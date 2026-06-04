News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jess Asato sues Musk’s xAI over deepfakes as Starmer extends support

Labour MP Jess Asato sues Elon Musk’s xAI after Grok users create deepfake bikini images

Jess Asato sues Musk’s xAI over deepfakes as Starmer extends support
Jess Asato sues Musk’s xAI over deepfakes as Starmer extends support

Labour MP Jess Asato received UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer support after she took legal action against Elon Musk’s xAI.

According to Sky News, Starmer has said that the Grok chatbot was used to create fake images of her in a bikini.

The prime minister said Jess Asato "is absolutely right in the action she is taking. Disgusting images were created, in her particular case by Grok.”

“I am really pleased that we took Grok on a few months ago, because that is the fight we should be in, taking on some of these platforms providers [and] some of these disgusting images, really disgusting. We won that. But Jess is right, she is a parliamentarian. I am 100% behind the action that she has taken," he added.

Asato claims that Grok users created and shared fake images depicting her in a bikini, as well as a video showing her "being chloroformed and prepared ⁠for a sexual assault", after she criticised the chatbot in January.


The MP for Lowesoft said she filed a claim at the High Court on Wednesday, June 3, in a bid to seek accountability for the design choices that allowed Grok to create such images.

She is seeking damages, but also wants to set a precedent for companies to be liable for the design of AI systems and to create "better guardrails" for tech companies in the future.

It is worth noting that after the backlash over xAI earlier this year, the company said its users would no longer be able to use Grok to generate sexualised images of real people.

It has since become illegal to create or request a non-consensual deepfake of an adult in the UK.

Israel continues attacks after new Lebanon ceasefire
Israel continues attacks after new Lebanon ceasefire
Trump slams 'unpatriotic' House vote on Iran war powers, calls it 'meaningless'
Trump slams 'unpatriotic' House vote on Iran war powers, calls it 'meaningless'
Starmer accuses Elon Musk of interfering in UK politics over Henry Nowak case
Starmer accuses Elon Musk of interfering in UK politics over Henry Nowak case
Marjane Satrapi: ‘Persepolis’ author dies at 56, cause of death revealed
Marjane Satrapi: ‘Persepolis’ author dies at 56, cause of death revealed
Singapore Airlines in talks for major airbus, Boeing jet order
Singapore Airlines in talks for major airbus, Boeing jet order
Israel-Lebanon conditional ceasefire sparks hopes for regional peace
Israel-Lebanon conditional ceasefire sparks hopes for regional peace
Did Bill Gates buy an $80M berth and a $650M a superyacht?
Did Bill Gates buy an $80M berth and a $650M a superyacht?
Rebecca Grossman, Scott Erickson found liable for $176M in fatal crash involving Iskander brothers
Rebecca Grossman, Scott Erickson found liable for $176M in fatal crash involving Iskander brothers
Five Eyes Alliance issues urgent warning over Chinese espionage recruitment
Five Eyes Alliance issues urgent warning over Chinese espionage recruitment
Sir Alex Younger, former MI6 chief, dies aged 62
Sir Alex Younger, former MI6 chief, dies aged 62
Northern lights forecast: How to see the geomagnetic storm June 4-5
Northern lights forecast: How to see the geomagnetic storm June 4-5
President Trump returns to public eye amid health concerns and low polls
President Trump returns to public eye amid health concerns and low polls

Popular News

iPhone 18 Pro Max may keep same thickness despite bigger battery

iPhone 18 Pro Max may keep same thickness despite bigger battery
an hour ago
Jess Asato sues Musk’s xAI over deepfakes as Starmer extends support

Jess Asato sues Musk’s xAI over deepfakes as Starmer extends support
2 hours ago
Israel continues attacks after new Lebanon ceasefire

Israel continues attacks after new Lebanon ceasefire
2 hours ago