Laura Loomer’s shocking Ukraine turnaround: Trump ally reverses stance after Kyiv visit

Prominent far-right conservative influencer Laura Loomer, a close ally of Donald Trump, has dramatically reversed her stance on Ukraine following a fact-finding trip to Kyiv.
Facing the reality of war
While in the Ukrainian capital, Loomer experienced constant air raid alerts and witnessed bomb damage firsthand. Describing her reaction during a night attack, she wrote, “Just experienced my first air raid in Ukraine. Sirens blaring. This is every day for every Ukrainian.”
Reflecting on her past indifference, she added, “I often said I don’t care. Looking back, that wasn’t very nice of me to say. We need to have moral clarity.”
Admitting past mistakes
Loomer previously opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine and routinely amplified Kremlin talking points. However, after visiting mass graves in Bucha and seeing evidence of war crimes, she publicly admitted her errors.
She stated, “I was living in an echo chamber and Russian social media outlets convinced me to believe it”, adding, “I have been lied to for years.”
Meeting Volodymyr Zelensky
During her visit, Loomer interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the presidential palace garden. She also toured damaged religious sites including the historic Dormition Cathedral.
Criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims of defending Christian values, Loomer remarked: “I just don’t think that you should be allowed to say that you’re protecting Christianity if you’re trying to drone strike Jesus Christ.”
Impact on the MAGA movement
Ukrainian officials welcomed Loomer’s visit, noting the importance of witnessing the war in person. Political observers view her public about-face as a significant shift away from Russian narratives within conservative political circles.