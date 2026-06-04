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Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health raises serious concerns after hospital outing

Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited a hospital in Oslo with her family

Crown Princess Mette-Marits health raises serious concerns after hospital outing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health raises serious concerns after hospital outing

Crown Princess Mette-Marit was recently seen visiting a hospital alongside members of her family, sparking renewed concern about her health as the Norwegian royal continues to manage a chronic medical condition.

The Crown Princess was photographed visiting Rikshospitalet in Oslo on June 4 with her husband, also 52, and daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22.

According to photos published by VG, Mette-Marit was seen transporting her oxygen device in a backpack during the visit.

It is reported that the visit lasted a few hours, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra chauffeured her parents from their home at Skaugum.

The Crown Princess has long battled chronic pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable condition that damages lung tissue and affects breathing.

Crown Princess Mette-Marits health raises serious concerns after hospital outing

Her husband recently described her as "seriously ill" and returned early from a work engagement to support her.

During separate engagements on June 4, King Harald and Queen Sonja were also questioned about their daughter-in-law's health.

"I know very little about that," King Harald, told NTB when asked about Mette-Marit's hospital stop while he attended an event for the Royal Norwegian Sailing Association.

Queen Sonja also said a bit more about her daughter-in-law's health at an art exhibit opening in Trondheim, where she told Adressa, "Of course it's not positive, but we hope it goes well.”

The update on Crown Princess Mette-Marit follows recent comments from Crown Prince Haakon, who said her health had become more fragile.

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