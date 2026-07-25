Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Princess Anne departs London to attend prestigious event amid packed schedule

The Princess Royal makes delightful appearance at a prestigious event in Berkshire, England

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Princess Anne departs London to attend prestigious event amid packed schedule
Princess Anne departs London to attend prestigious event amid packed schedule

To give a major nod to her inner equestrian, Princess Anne stepped out of London.

On Saturday, July 25, the Princess Royal departed London to attend a prestigious event in Bershire, enjoying one of her most-favorite hobbies amid her packed schedule.

In a post shared by the official Instagram account of the Ascot Racecourse, it was shared that the 75-year-old princess made a special appearance at the Ascot to attend a major event.

“Always a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Ascot,” read the caption.

At the Ascot Racecourse, Anne marked her attendance at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Luncheon, where she attended the prestigious racing event and official luncheon.


The engagement, which was listed in the official Royal Diary, reflected on Princess Anne’s long-standing love and support for British horse racing.

What is King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes?

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes is one of Britain’s most prestigious horse races, which is held annually at Ascot Racecourse in late July.

Notably, unlike Royal Ascot, which is a five-day racing festival held in June, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes is a single-feature race day which takes place a month later at the same racecourse.

Princess Anne’s previous engagement

As part of her packed schedule, Princess Anne has been undertaking multiple engagements in a day.


Earlier on Saturday, the Princess Royal made her first solo appearance after her Asia trip in Monmouthshire to explore Cilwrgi Farm, in the Welsh territory, owned by Prince William.

At the farm, Anne received a warm welcome from Dai Jones, the Deputy Governor of HMP Usk, Prescoed and Cilwrgi Farm Training Centre, alongside Richard Gough, Farm Manager and Hannah Priest, Livestock Officer.

During her royal tour, King Charles’ sister toured the working dairy farm and met staff and prisoners involved in its day-to-day operation.

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