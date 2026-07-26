Prince Harry plans to tug at Charles’ heartstrings as King ‘irritated’ with William

After his recent family reunion with King Charles, Prince Harry is planning to tug at his father’s heartstrings before his elder brother Prince William takes over the throne.
The Duke of Sussex visited the UK earlier this month on a five-day trip for Invictus Games engagement and to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2027 Games scheduled in Birmingham.
During Harry’s trip, his wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet also returned to the country after four years for a brief period, marking an emotional reunion with the monarch.
Following the reunion, it was reported that Prince Harry plans to bring his kids closer to Charles by arranging more of such meetings as he continues his campaign to secure taxpayer-funded security.
Speaking to Radar Online, a royal claimed, "Harry knows time is not standing still, and he appears determined to reconnect with his father while he still has the opportunity. There is a growing feeling that these emotional meetings are an attempt to appeal directly to the King's instincts as a parent."
"The Duke understands that once William becomes King, the dynamics will inevitably change. Many believe this is his last realistic chance to repair the relationship with Charles on a personal level. But to do this, Harry is prepared to manipulate Charles by saying things like he needs to see him as he fights cancer, as he doesn't know how long he has left,” they continued.
The source added, "His plan is basically to tug on his dad's heartstrings and appeal to his sentimental side as a ploy to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family."
King Charles at odds with Prince William
Prince Harry’s plan to win over King Charles comes at the same time when the monarch is reportedly “irritated” by Prince William over a major issue related to the monarchy.
As per an insider, the 77-year-old King is furious with his elder son as he feels the “weight of the institution” rests largely on his shoulders despite his challenging cancer battle.
"There is a growing sense that the King feels the weight of the institution resting largely on his shoulders, particularly when he looks at how busy his own schedule has been compared with his heir's. He is acutely conscious that he is still undertaking a substantial number of engagements while dealing with a serious illness, and that contrast has begun to grate behind the scenes,” noted the source.
They shared that while Charles genuinely appreciates William’s desire to be a very present, hands-on father, he believes that there is a “delicate balance to strike” between modernizing monarchy and fulfilling its duties.
The tipster added, “When he sees that he is pushing through a demanding program of work, even as he manages treatment and recovery, while William's public commitments sometimes look relatively light, it becomes more than just a scheduling issue – it starts to feel like a source of real tension."
According to royal biographer Tina Brown, "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir. Somehow, William's parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king's own paternal deficiencies."
King Charles’ recent royal engagement was his appearance in Scotland to open the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.