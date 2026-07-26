Princess Elisabeth dazzles in beautiful green dress at royal wedding with family

Crown Princess Elisabeth was a sight to behold in her latest appearance.
On Saturday, July 25, Hello! reported that the future queen of Belgium – joined by her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and younger brother, Prince Gabriel – attended the royal nuptials of Isabel of Habsburg-Lorraine with Carlos Gaytán de Ayala, bring together two European royal houses.
Isabel of Habsburg-Lorraine, also known as Archduchess Isabel of Austria, is a member of the historic Habsburg-Lorraine family. Although Austria no longer has a monarchy, members of the Royal Family continue to participate in high-profile royal and aristocratic gatherings across Europe.
At the ceremony, Princess Elisabeth looked dazzling in a stunning emerald green dress with a deep V-neckline, gathered detailing at the waist, and long sleeves with fitted cuffs.
She styled her long blonde hair in loose curls and accessorized with a matching green feathered headpiece, dangling earrings, and a coordinating green clutch.
Standing along with her in the photo were King Philippe – wearing a traditional formal morning attire that included a black tailcoat, a light grey waistcoat, striped grey trousers, and a patterned silver-and-blue tie – and Queen Mathilde – who radiated charm in striking crimson ensemble featuring floral lace embroidery.
Meanwhile, Prince Gabriel looked handsome as he coordinated with his father in a classic formal suit featuring a black tailcoat over a light grey waistcoat and a crisp white shirt with a silver tie.
About Princess Elisabeth
Born on October 25, 2001, Princess Elisabeth is a member of the Belgian Royal Family as the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.
As first in the line of succession, the princess is heir apparent of the Belgian throne and holds the title of Duchess of Brabant.
Upon ascending the throne, Elisabeth will become the country’s first-ever queen regnant.