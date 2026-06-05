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King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit

His Majesty visits King's Gurkha Artillery to celebrate the special milestone of the newly established British Army's first dedicated Gurkha artillery unit

King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit
King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit

King Charles III has praised the newly formed Parade at King's Gurkha Artillery (KGA) during a heartfelt visit to the Gurkha artillery unit. 

On Thursday, June 4th, His Majesty attended a formation parade ceremony at Larkhill Barracks in Wiltshire, welcomed with a 21-gun salute and presented with a large traditional mala flower garland. 

Shortly after his surprise tour, Buckingham Palace shared a powerful message on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch on the British Royal Family's official Instagram account.

"As Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, it gives me the greatest pride on this most significant day to witness the formation of your new regiment — The King's Gurkha Artillery. Ajur din ramro cha! [Today is a good day!]" the statement read.

King Charles III's office continued, "Today, the King visited the King's Gurkha Artillery at Larkhill for their Formation Parade — a landmark moment marking the creation of the British Army's first dedicated Gurkha Artillery unit." 

For those unaware, the King's Gurkha Artillery (KGA) is the British Army’s first dedicated Gurkha artillery unit. It was formally established in April last year. 

The formation saw a long and proud tradition of Gurkha service meeting the tradition of the King's homeland in the United Kingdom.

"And is set to grow to more than 500 personnel by 2029. A new cap badge — the first in 14 years — was created to mark the occasion and reflect the expanded role of the Brigade of Gurkhas in modern warfare," King Charles's office stated in the caption. 

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