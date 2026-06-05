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Celina Jaitly hits back at ex-husband’s defamation notices

Celina Jaitly is currently in middle of ongoing divorce and child custody battle with Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly hits back at ex-husband’s defamation notices
Celina Jaitly hits back at ex-husband’s defamation notices

Celina Jaitly recently responded to defamation notices issued by her estranged husband, Peter Haag.

The 44-year-old actress while issuing a detailed statement in response to legal notices sent by her estranged husband, said that her legal team at Karanjawala & Co. has already submitted a formal reply.

Jaitly shared, "Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter & his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation.”

She then revealed, “A response has aptly been submitted through my legal representatives, advocates at Karanjawala & Co."


According to the actress, the notices were intended to shift focus away from issues she has raised before authorities.

She highlighted, "In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities & pending before the courts."

The actress also questioned why legal notices were issued just after she began speaking publicly about her experiences, saying, "It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers."

Concluding her statement, the Thank You performer said she would continue pursuing legal remedies and expressed confidence in the judicial systems of both countries.

She said, “I am fighting with evidence & have full faith in the judicial systems of India & Austria."

The notices sent by her estranged husband alleged that the Will You Marry Me? actress had circulated false, defamatory, and misleading statements through social media against him.

For the unversed, Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from Peter Haag in November 2025 due to prolonged domestic abuse, including physical, sexual, emotional, verbal, and financial cruelty.

The estranged couple are parents to three children.

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