Karan Johar teams up with Prosit Roy to bring psychological love story to big screen

Karan Johar and Prosit Roy are set to bring a thrilling tale to the big screen.
In a Saturday, July 25 report, Pinkvilla shared that the acclaimed Raakh director has teamed up with Dharma Productions for an upcoming psychological love story.
The movie, which is likely to begin filming by the end of this year, is currently in the development stage, with the casting process expected to begin soon.
Roy, who has been receiving immense praise for his Hindi-language investigative crime thriller series Raakh, is seemingly on the way to explore a different yet equally intense space through the latest movie.
According to an insider, “Prosit has a very strong conviction for psychological stories, and that is clearly visible in the way he approaches his characters. After Raakh, he wanted to take up something that would allow him to explore love and relationships through a psychological lens. This is a very solid psychological love story, and Prosit is extremely passionate about it already.”
Moreover, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions backing the project has also generated a massive buzz within the company as they are eager to bring the film to life on a grand scale.
“Everyone at Dharma is very excited about this film. They believe in Prosit’s vision and the world he has created for this story. It is a fresh take on the psychological love story genre, and the team is keen to bring it to the audience in the right way,” shared the source.
They added, “The casting process will begin soon, and the makers are looking at taking the film on the floors towards the end of the year.”
About Prosit Roy
Prosit Roy is an acclaimed Indian film director, producer and screenwriter who made his directorial debut with Anushka Sharma-led 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari,
Prior to this, he worked as an assistant director in 2008’s hit film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, 2009’s What’s Your Raashee, and as an associate director in 2013’s Ek Thi Daayan and 2015’s All is Well.