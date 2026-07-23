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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
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Ananya Panday among stars trolled for backing CJP protest after PM Modi's tweet: 'now it's safe'

Ananya Panday joins a number of Bollywood star who speak out to support the student-led protests in India

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
Ananya Panday among stars trolled for backing CJP protest after PM Modis tweet: now its safe
Ananya Panday among stars trolled for backing CJP protest after PM Modi's tweet: 'now it's safe'

Ananya Panda joined a long list of Bollywood stars who suddenly showed their support for the CJP protest after days of silence, and the internet is not buying it.

On Thursday, July 23, Ananya shared a carousel of black-and-white clicks from student-led protests, with the caption, "Gen Z has always been labelled … not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is."


The Instagram post came amid a sudden influx of Bollywood stars showing online support for the CJP protest, including Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Netizens were quick to notice that the social media posts came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence and made an X post, vowing to punish those responsible for paper leaks, as he penned, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of out youth!"

PM Modi/ X
PM Modi/ X


Internet reacts to online support by Bollywood

Comment section of Ananya's post was quickly flooded with users asking her if she chose to speak up because of the PM's tweet, as one comment read, "Just because Modi posted a tweet himself, they choose to speak. This is all strategy and propaganda. Not genuine.'

"So basically u speak when modi tweets? Is that how it works," another user wrote.

A third comment read, "Now suddenly every actor be posting about this."

"Do u see why all the bollywood is speaking up today... Everyone.. literally, on the same day. Since the PM has tweeted so now its safe for all of them to speak up," a fourth comment read.

Another netizen said, "Narendra modi ke post ke baad hi kaise saare celebrities post kar rhe ?? Ye dikhave ka band karo."

About student-led protests in India

The Cockroach Janta Party, led by students, is protesting in India over the alleged NEET paper leaks and concerns surrounding the Indian education system, with Sonam Wangchuk, renowned activist and educationalist, being on indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks, in support.

On Saturday, Sonam was forcibly taken to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, the protest site, following which the protest saw thousands of students and activists marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, calling for the resignation of the country's education minister.

Moreover, the police allegedly used weapons, including tear gas during the march to disperse the crowd.

Following the treatment of Wangchuk over the weekend, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke called on PM Modi to resign.

Where the name 'cockroach' came from?

Despite its name, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is not a political party and the name came in response to a remark made by India's Chief Justice, Surya Kant.

During a hearing in May, he allegedly compared unemployed young people drifting towards journalism and activism to cockroaches and parasites.

The name is a parody of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power since 2014.

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