Salman Khan fuels new speculation with cryptic message after supporting NEET protests

Salman Khan is keeping his fans—and critics—guessing.
Fresh off backing the nationwide NEET student protests, the Dabangg star took to social media to share a set of rugged gym pictures.
In a shared post he dropped the mirror selfies, flaunting his chiselled abs with a towel wrapped around his head.
While many fans praised the 60-year-old actor's fitness, it was his caption that quickly became the talking point.
"Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya," he wrote in the caption.
Salman Khan voiced support for students protest
The message was shared just days after Salman voiced support for students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.
Following a police lathi charge that turned the demonstrations violent, the Sultan actor expressed concern for the injured students and their families.
In a statement, he said, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”
Khan mentioned, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”
He added, “This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.”
"Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log (people from outside) come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," Khan concluded.