Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's untitled film with Ali Abbas Zafar gets major update: Details inside  

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's fans received a major surprise regarding their upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar.
On Friday, July 24th, Hindustan Times reported that the untitled film, which began filming earlier this year, is gearing up for release.
Several glimpses from the film's shoot in the UK have surfaced online over the past few months, building excitement around the project. The makers have now locked its theatrical release date.
Aditya Chopra has slated Ali Abbas Zafar's forthcoming movie for release on March 26th, 2027, which reportedly falls on Good Friday.
The new film is produced by Aditya Chopra, as it marks the fifth collaboration between the producer and director after blockbuster Indian movies, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Fans reaction
As the new update on the movie has made it to the social media platforms, several fans share exciting takes, with one noting, "So excited ahaan."
"So excited and can’t wait," another commented.
While a third gushed about the pairing of Sharvari and Ahaan Panday, stating, “Sharvari and Bobby, why are they both in every YRF film even after giving flop movies though only excited for ahaan.”
Speaking about his working experience with Ahaan, Ali Abbas Zafar remarked, "He doesn't perform emotions; he feels them. And as a director, that's a rare quality to find. The camera has a way of catching the truth, and with him, the truth is always there in his eyes."
About Ahaan Panday's acting debut
This film will mark the second after Ahaan Panday's successful acting debut in Saiyaara, which also stars Aneet Padda in the leading roles.
The romantic-drama movie released on July 18th last year.
Apart from Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, the untitled film also stars Bobby Deol, Aaishvary Thackeray and others.