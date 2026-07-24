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Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ faces indefinite delay just two weeks before release

‘Prahaar’ starring Rajkummar Rao hit with major setback as makers take serious decision just two weeks before premiere

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ faces indefinite delay just two weeks before release
Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ faces indefinite delay just two weeks before release

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie has been hit with a disappointing update.

On Friday, July 24, Bollywood Hungama reported that the 41-year-old Indian actor’s upcoming courtroom legal drama film Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story has faced a major setback as makers have made a serious decision about its release just two weeks before the scheduled debut.

According to sources, Maddock Films, which has produced the movie, announced nearly a month ago that Rao’s forthcoming movie will debut on August 7, 2026.

However, due to a packed release calendar – which has already delayed the release of several other movies – Prahaar has now been postponed for an indefinite period as no other date has yet been decided.


Speaking to the outlet, a tipster shared, “Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period.”

“Had it arrived on the scheduled date, it would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 30, and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, both of which release on August 14. All three films appear promising,” they continued.

The insider added, “Meanwhile, Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers.”

“The trade has already been buzzing with reports that Prahaar has been postponed. This is because producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance. With just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it had become evident that the film would not arrive in cinemas on August 7,” the source concluded.

About Prahaar


Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story is an upcoming courtroom legal drama film based on the career of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The movie features Nikam’s landmark trials concerning the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Its ensemble cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Lalit Prabhakar, Tarun Sharma, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.

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