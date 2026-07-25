Yami Gautam lands major role as she replaces Vidya Balan in blockbuster franchise

Yami Gautam is set to hit the big screens with a major new role.
On Saturday, July 25, Pinkvilla reported that the Haq actress has landed a lead role in a blockbuster film franchise which was previously led by renowned actress Vidya Balan.
According to the report, the 37-year-old actress is set to lead Kahaani 3, the third installment in the hit 2012 mystery thriller movie Kahaani.
It was also shared that Sujoy Ghosh is returning to the director’s chair for the upcoming sequel and the project is already in the pre-production phase, with the filmmakers focusing on various elements before the filming begins.
Moreover, the forthcoming film is expected to feature an entirely new plot instead of serving as a direct sequel.
“Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved,” shared an insider.
They continued, “Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc. The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot.”
It was further noted, “Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise. There is a lot of excitement around the collaboration with Yami, and the makers are currently figuring out the shoot schedule.”
About Kahaani
Kahaani is a 2012 Hindi-language vigilante action thriller film which received critical acclaim and became commercially hit at the box office.
Co-penned, co-produced and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the first and second installments starred Vidya Balan, while the upcoming third movie will feature Yami Gautam in lead role.