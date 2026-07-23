Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar rally behind students amid protests

Joining other celebrities, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are also lending their voice to students amid their ongoing efforts for a fair and transparent examination system.
Lending their voice to students, the Bollywood stars spoke out against the authorities, demanding the higher-ups to fulfil the protesters’ demands.
Varun Dhawan
Taking to his official Instagram account on Thursday, July 23, Varun Dhawan backed the ongoing protests stating that “peaceful protest” is a democratic right and when necessary, students should be allowed to exercise it.
“Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family,” the Student of the Year star began, continuing, “They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity.”
He added, “I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve.”
“Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai hind,” concluded Dhawan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The 45-year-old Bollywood diva also took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement, demanding justice and transparency in the education system.
“I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today,” she penned.
The Bodyguard actress stated that education only works when children trust that honesty, hard work, and merit truly matter, adding that every child deserves a fair system where effort is rewarded and everyone has an equal opportunity.
She further noted that when young people speak up about their future, they deserve to be heard, and how adults respond will show whether fairness and trust are genuine values.
“They aren’t preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow,” the mother of two concluded.
Bhumi Pednekar
In her latest Instagram post, actress Bhumi Pednekar also stood by the students and appreciated Sonam Wangchuk’s efforts against the alleged corrupt education system.
“It has been 26 days since Sonam Wangchuk ji began his hunger strike. 26 days!!” she began, requesting, “Your presence, wisdom, and continued contribution are invaluable to our country. I humbly request you to end your fast and place trust in the process. India needs your voice, your vision, and, above all, your well-being.”
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress added, “Your concerns have resonated with people across the country, and we are beginning to see progress, With the Hon. Prime Ministers action to setup fast track courts, your voice has started action.”
In her statement, Pednekar hoped that “the dialogue between the Govt. And students continues, that all violence disappears from this movement, that no other ulterior agenda hijacks something so crucial happening in our country and that it ultimately leads to meaningful and necessary reform.”
Why are students protesting in India?
Students in India are protesting over alleged exam paper leaks and irregularities, especially in major entrance exams.
The protests began after the country’s NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance exam was cancelled because investigators found that part of the question paper had been leaked before the test, sparking nationwide anger among millions of students who had spent months preparing for the exam.
They are now demanding a fair and transparent examination system, accountability for those responsible, and reforms to restore trust in India’s education system.