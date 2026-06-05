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Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling first announced their engagement in August 2025

Princess Anne sons wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are preparing for their upcoming wedding after their chosen venue was temporarily closed ahead of the ceremony.

Since Thursday, the scenic venue has been closed to visitors, with a notice tied to the gate using white ribbon informing the public.

"The church will be closed to the public for a private event from Thursday, 4th June until late afternoon of Saturday, 6th June," the sign stated, adding, "We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

The notice carried the Thameshead Benefice branding, which runs a network of nine churches throughout the Cotswolds.

After the vows, guests will head to Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Estate for the reception.

Princess Anne sons wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event

Meanwhile, delivery vans have been seen at the church bringing in elaborate decorations, including golden candelabras covered to protect them from wet weather.

Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be present, with Princess Anne among the attendees, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, Prince Harry is among those reportedly not invited.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have similarly not received invitations to the celebration.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling first announced their engagement in August 2025, with Harriet subsequently joining Peter for her inaugural visit to Balmoral.

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