Sarah Ferguson eyes UK return with shocking plans for King Charles, Queen Camilla

Sarah Ferguson is planning her return to the spotlight with a shocking move.
The former Duchess of York, who went into hiding after her embarrassing connections with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed earlier this year, is reportedly eyeing return to the UK with shocking plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Sarah Ferguson’s plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla
As per sources who spoke to Heat World, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife is gearing up to give big shock to the British Royal Family by confronting the monarch and his wife.
She is reportedly demanding an audience with the Royal Couple to appeal for mercy and forgiveness as she struggled with “feeling cut off” from her family.
However, the tipster noted that Their Majesties are “trying to avoid her like the plague,” and there is barely any chance that they would offer her an olive branch.
According to the insider, “Sarah is nowhere near ready to just disappear into obscurity, she says she won’t allow herself to be tossed aside like rubbish simply because it’s the easier path for Charles and Camilla. [She feels] they owe her a whole lot better than that - and she intends to push them until she gets it!”
“That doesn’t mean she’s not incredibly nervous about coming back to England, but she’s not letting that stop her. As much as her relationship with Andrew has completely deteriorated, she knows it’s important that they’re on the same page, so that’s another difficult conversation she feels has to happen,” they continued.
The source went on to claim that, above all, Sarah Ferguson could not bear being separated from her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and grandchildren, especially at the time when her younger daughter is set to welcome her third baby.
While the former Duchess desperately wants to stay by her daughters’ side, it is difficult for the York sisters to provide their mum with shelter as they still reel from the disgrace Sarah and Andrew brought to them with their embarrassing scandals.
Moreover, Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank are also against the idea of welcoming their disgraced mother-in-law to their home.
“But if Sarah doesn’t have anywhere else to stay, they’ll feel they [Beatrice and Eugenie] have no choice but to give her shelter, she’s their mother and they won’t turn their backs, no matter what sort of trouble it causes them on the homefront,” noted the insider.
They added that Jack has been encouraging Eugenie to hold her ground. However, it’s very difficult for her because she hates upsetting her parents.