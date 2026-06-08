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Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding? Here's what to know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot next month

  • By Web Desk
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding? Heres what to know
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding? Here's what to know

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding draws nearer, curiosity surrounding the star-studded guests list is reaching fever pitch.

The 14-time Grammy winner - whose close bond with Prince William is no secret is believed to have made a decision on whether she will invite his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

 As per the sources, Taylor and Travis' wedding guest list will be carefully curated only including the people she genuinely knows and trusts.

"Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face," an insider told Rob.

"She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous," they added.

Sources explained that Taylor doesn't believe in the idea of celebrity weddings more focused on status than relationships. 

Among those high profile weddings were Harry and Meghan Markle's, who tied the knot in 2018 and invited celebrities like George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey— with whom they had no connection before the wedding.

"Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit," noted the insider.

"She wants a celebration, not a networking event," they added.

The source clarified that Taylor's wedding "isn’t about who looks impressive in photos."

"It’s about who has been there for Taylor and Travis in real life," they added.

This is one of the reasons why Harry and Meghan - who now share a close bond with some of the big names in the Hollywood did not make the cut.

"The last thing she wants is for people to wonder who was invited for publicity," added the tipster.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - who have been engaged since August of 2025 are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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