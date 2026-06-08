Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling melt hearts with first official newlywed photos

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling melted the hearts of royal fans as they shared their first official portraits after tying the knot in a royal wedding ceremony.
After King Charles’ nephew said “I do” to an NHS nurse in a June 6 wedding, the couple released two official portraits from the big day on Monday, June 8.
One of the official portraits captures the couple at the historic All Saints Church in Kemble, the setting for their nuptials.
Another snap was captured in the conservatory of Gatcombe Park, the home of Phillips' mother Princess Anne, who hosted the couple's reception.
The emotional moments from the dreamy wedding were captured by photographer Mark Nicholson.
Harriet chose a stunning Emilia Wickstead wedding dress adorned with delicate French lace accents. She completed the ensemble with Jimmy Choo shoes and a tiara by Pragnell.
To note, a number of royals attended the ceremony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles and Queen Camilla along with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were reportedly not among the invited guests.
It is the second marriage for both.
Phillips shares daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, with ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Sperling has a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage to Antonio St. John Sperling.