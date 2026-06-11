Beatrice and Eugenie finally 'respond' to King Charles 'appalling' eviction notice

King Charles shocking new demand to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie has caused them an “indescribable amount of stress”.
As per recent reports, The York Sisters have been formally asked to evict their respective Royal homes, which are rented by the monarch from the Privy Purse (the private income of the monarch) and not via any taxpayer funds.
According to inside sources, senior Royal officials first reached out to Beatrice and Eugenie last year with a request to leave respective homes, in St James's Palace and Kensington Palace and find new bases for themselves as soon as possible.
However, the pressure on the Firm to evict Andrew-Mountbatten’s daughters from their Royal properties grew last week, after an audit by The National Audit Office (NAO) revealed that the monarch covers the rent for non-working royals' homes.
Now, sources close to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters have revealed how they feel about this shocking new development as they were promised that "in exchange for their loyalty and obedience, they would be allowed to hang on to their royal residences."
"They find it pretty appalling that after they’ve followed all the rules, they’d now be getting the rug pulled like this and have been appealing to everyone possible for help," a source claimed.
The insider continued, "But nothing has been working, and they’re at the point where they feel the walls are caving in."
"The girls are both trying to continue life as normally as possible, but the fact is, things for their father are getting worse by the day, and that means the scrutiny on them is getting worse, too.," they added.
"It’s causing an indescribable amount of stress for both of them. Beatrice has told friends that she cries nearly every day; the weight of it all is just so much," claimed the source.