WhatsApp's green dot online indicator introduces to iOS beta users 

WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with the latest feature that allows users to quickly see when a contact is online.
The company initiated introducing a green dot indicator for iOS beta users after previously testing the feature on Android.
As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently accessible in WhatsApp for iOS beta variant 26.26.19.72.
Beta users can now see a small green circle at the bottom-right corner of a contact's profile picture on the "Contact Info" screen whenever that person is online.
The green dot automatically disappears when the contact goes offline, offering an easy visual indicator of their availability.
Feature remain limited
Currently, the online status indicator only appears on a contact's profile page, which enables access by clicking the profile picture.
It is not yet visible in the main chats list or within the Chats tab.
Due to this limitation, the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s feature is currently less convenient than it could be if users were able to see online contacts directly from their chat list.
WhatsApp has yet to officially announce when the feature will be released to all users.
Separately, WhatsApp has also announced the release of usernames feature, which will enable users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.
The company stated the feature is particularly designed to enhance privacy by allowing people to detect themselves through unique usernames instead of mobile numbers.
However, the planned rollout has raised security concerns. Reports suggest that authorities have asked for a review of the usernames feature before its wider release, citing concerns that it could be misused by scammers posing as trusted individuals or organizations.