Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’

Artemis II crew received a special honor from the US President Donald Trump on 250th birthday of America.
According to The New York Post, Trump paid tribute to the crew of Artemis II by bringing them on stage during his Fourth of July speech on the National Mall Saturday night, July 4.
Heading to Mars
Trump said, “I assume you’re going to be heading to Mars. We’re going to be going to Mars very soon, and I think that’s something that we do have in mind. And we’re going to do the moon, and we’re going to go from there. We’re going to go to Mars, and we’re going to continue to be way ahead.”
“Some people smiled, they thought it was foolish, and now they’re finding it’s one of the most important things that we’ve done. We were losing to China and to Russia in space, and now we’re leading them by giant steps, and it’s a great thing,” he added.
Artemis II crew
Artemis II crew included Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen who completed their mission on April 10, becoming the first humans to reach the Moon since the Apollo era after a successful 10-day lunar flyby aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft.
They were joined on stage by Harrison Schmitt, the last living person to have walked on the Moon when he took part in the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
Schmitt is one of just 12 people to have walked on the Moon, four of whom remain alive, Schmitt, Buzz Aldrin, Charlie Duke and David Scott. Schmitt became the most recent lunar tourist after his Apollo 17 commander, Gene Cernan, died in 2017.
Trump has backed returning Americans to the lunar surface since his first term, when his administration accelerated the Artemis program.
Artemis III mission
Artemis is part of NASA’s ambitious plan to return astronauts to the Moon, build a lasting presence there and ultimately pave the way for human missions to Mars.
NASA is now preparing for Artemis III, the next mission in the program, planned for next year.
That four-person crew, Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andre Douglas and the European Space Agency’s Luca Parmitano, is expected to test the Orion spacecraft’s ability to dock with lunar landing vehicles in Earth orbit, a critical step before astronauts attempt another Moon landing.