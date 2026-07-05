Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’

Artemis II crew completes NASA’s historic 10-day flight around the moon in April 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’
Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’

Artemis II crew received a special honor from the US President Donald Trump on 250th birthday of America.

According to The New York Post, Trump paid tribute to the crew of Artemis II by bringing them on stage during his Fourth of July speech on the National Mall Saturday night, July 4.

Heading to Mars

Trump said, “I assume you’re going to be heading to Mars. We’re going to be going to Mars very soon, and I think that’s something that we do have in mind. And we’re going to do the moon, and we’re going to go from there. We’re going to go to Mars, and we’re going to continue to be way ahead.”

“Some people smiled, they thought it was foolish, and now they’re finding it’s one of the most important things that we’ve done. We were losing to China and to Russia in space, and now we’re leading them by giant steps, and it’s a great thing,” he added.


Artemis II crew

Artemis II crew included Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen who completed their mission on April 10, becoming the first humans to reach the Moon since the Apollo era after a successful 10-day lunar flyby aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

They were joined on stage by Harrison Schmitt, the last living person to have walked on the Moon when he took part in the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’

Schmitt is one of just 12 people to have walked on the Moon, four of whom remain alive, Schmitt, Buzz Aldrin, Charlie Duke and David Scott. Schmitt became the most recent lunar tourist after his Apollo 17 commander, Gene Cernan, died in 2017.

Trump has backed returning Americans to the lunar surface since his first term, when his administration accelerated the Artemis program.

Artemis III mission

Artemis is part of NASA’s ambitious plan to return astronauts to the Moon, build a lasting presence there and ultimately pave the way for human missions to Mars.

NASA is now preparing for Artemis III, the next mission in the program, planned for next year.

That four-person crew, Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andre Douglas and the European Space Agency’s Luca Parmitano, is expected to test the Orion spacecraft’s ability to dock with lunar landing vehicles in Earth orbit, a critical step before astronauts attempt another Moon landing.

YouTube warns UK creators over proposed algorithm rules
YouTube warns UK creators over proposed algorithm rules
Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may miss out on THESE iOS 27 features
Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may miss out on THESE iOS 27 features
SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea
SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea
Google causes disruption in NetNut proxy network in FBI operation
Google causes disruption in NetNut proxy network in FBI operation
Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman
Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman
WhatsApp usernames raise impersonation concerns ahead of global rollout
WhatsApp usernames raise impersonation concerns ahead of global rollout
Solar flares spark northern lights hopes for July 4 weekend
Solar flares spark northern lights hopes for July 4 weekend
OpenAI seeks Trump’s backing with 5% stake as valuation hits $852 billion
OpenAI seeks Trump’s backing with 5% stake as valuation hits $852 billion
Scientists build world’s first synthetic cell from scratch: A breakthrough in Biology
Scientists build world’s first synthetic cell from scratch: A breakthrough in Biology
Microsoft plans major round of layoffs, cutting over 5,500 jobs across teams
Microsoft plans major round of layoffs, cutting over 5,500 jobs across teams
Meta hit with setback in lawsuit over claims Facebook, Instagram addict kids
Meta hit with setback in lawsuit over claims Facebook, Instagram addict kids
Apple, Google face new UK rules enabling alternative app payments
Apple, Google face new UK rules enabling alternative app payments

Popular News

PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9

PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9

7 minutes ago
Gakuran codes for July 2026 to accelerate your progress

Gakuran codes for July 2026 to accelerate your progress
50 minutes ago
Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C

Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C
2 hours ago