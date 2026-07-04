YouTube warns UK creators over proposed algorithm rules

YouTube has urged creators in the United Kingdom to speak out against proposed government rules that could change how videos are recommended on the platform.
The company stated the updates could make it difficult for independent creators to expand their reach and get maximum engagement by giving greater visibility to content from traditional broadcasters.
What Is the UK Proposing?
The UK government has launched a public consultation called "Watch this space: a new strategic direction for UK media," aiming to make news from public service broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 easier to find on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
As per the government, the significant move is intended to ensure trusted sources are more visible, especially during major national events, while also acknowledging concerns regarding misinformation and changing viewing habits.
YouTube's concerns
The Alphabet-owned YouTube has shared messages to several creators, issuing a warning that the proposed rules could affect how their content is discovered.
The message, titled "Proposed UK rules could control your feed. Keep YouTube Yours," encourages creators to learn more about the proposal and submit feedback to the UK government.
As per the company, the proposed "prominence regime" would need the platform to prioritize certain broadcasters over other creators, regardless of what viewers prefer to watch.
The company argues that this could reduce the visibility of independent creators, limit channel growth, and is highly likely to weaken the bond between creators and their audiences.
Creators asked to respond
YouTube has encouraged creators to participate in the public consultation by sharing their opinions with the UK government. Responses can be submitted until August 31.
As per the platform, the recommendation system has aimed to offer each creator an equal opportunity to reach viewers based on audience interests instead of important ranking rules.
The UK government has not yet made a final decision, and the consultation will help shape future policies. If approved, the changes could significantly impact how content is recommended on YouTube and other social media platforms across the UK.
The UK government has not yet made a final decision, and the consultation will assist in transforming future policies.