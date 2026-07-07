Big Brother 28 cast officially revealed: Check out full list of contestants 

The wait for the highly anticipated Big Brother 28 is finally over, with the official contestants list finally revealed via a special YouTube livestream on Tuesday, July 7, for the first time in history.
A mix of fans and fresh faces
Big Brother 28’s cast is a mixture of a diverse group of contestants from across the United States, ranging in different age groups from 22 to 57.
While some are longtime Big Brother superfans who have followed the series since childhood, others are youngsters, eyeing for an electrifying performance throughout the season.
The contestants come from a wide array of professions, including a bartender, attorney, rocket scientist, telemedicine executive, elementary school counselor, financial analyst, and more.
Game strategies already transitioning
Many houseguests revealed they plan to hide their real professions to avoid appearing as early threats. Attorney Lyric Medeiros, rocket scientist Mallory Aurichio, financial analyst Yash Patel, and MMA fighter Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk all wanted to conceal their professional life details.
Others have already outlined their strategies. Taylor Brown has developed a game plan called the "Big B Blowout," while Rome Seymour hopes to dominate competitions. Jason De Puy, a former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, stated he's open to a showmance, and LaTrice Verrett, 57, aims to become the oldest winner in the show's history.
'Big Brother' 2026 cast
The Big Brother 28 cast includes Ashley Trail, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason De Puy, Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk, LaTrice Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel.