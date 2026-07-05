Apple iPhone 18 Pro images, supplier list leaked in Tata cyberattack 

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro may have suffered one of its biggest pre-launch leaks after hackers reportedly stole sensitive data from Tata Electronics, Apple’s key manufacturing partners in India.
As per Reuters, a ransomware group accessed Tata's systems and leaked over 200,000 files on the dark web.
A report suggested the leaked data includes supplier lists, component details, and photographs believed to show Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro.
The documents reviewed by Reuters reveal information on hundreds of iPhone 18 Pro components, including chips, battery parts, camera modules, and the companies supplying them. Apple typically keeps such supplier information confidential and does not publicly disclose which vendors manufacture specific parts for its devices.
The documents reviewed by Reuters reveal information on a range of the flagship iPhone 18 Pro components such as battery parts, chips, and camera modules, supplying them.
The leaked files also reportedly had some images of iPhones undergoing drop testing.
Reuters described the device shown in the images as a grey, slab-shaped smartphone featuring a triple rear-camera setup and an Apple logo. However, the news agency said it could not independently confirm that the device was the iPhone 18 Pro.
The major data breach occurred at an essential time for the Cupertino-based tech giant as it continues to expand iPhone production in India.
Over the past several years, Apple has transitioned a major portion of its manufacturing away from China, making Tata Electronics one of its most important suppliers outside the country.
The leaked information could expose Apple's closely guarded supply chain and potentially benefit competitors or counterfeit manufacturers.
Moreover, it may strain Apple's relationship with Tata Electronics, which assembles iPhones and supplies components for the company.
It is important to note that Apple and Tata Electronics has yet to officially comment on Reuters' latest findings regarding the leaked iPhone 18 Pro information.