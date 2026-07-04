Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may miss out on THESE iOS 27 features

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are likely to get a significant RAM upgrade; however, the additional memory will not be enough to support two of the latest Apple Intelligence features launching with iOS 27.
iPhone 18 to get 9GB of RAM
A credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the basic iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will come with 9GB of RAM, a sudden surge from the 8GB found in the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e.
The extra memory is likely to improve overall performance and assist Apple Intelligence features run more smoothly during everyday use.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumored iPhone Ultra are likely to retain 12GB of RAM, matching the current iPhone 17 Pro models.
Two Apple intelligence features won't be available
Despite the memory upgrades, the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will reportedly miss out on two cutting-edge Apple Intelligence features included in iOS 27.
These features are:
Customizable Siri voice: Enabling users to change Siri's speaking style and pace.
Enhanced speech-to-text dictation: Providing increased precision when converting spoken words into text.
Reports suggest these AI features require Apple's latest on-device language model, which needs at least 12GB of RAM to operate efficiently.
iPhone 18 release date
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to release the iPhone 18 series, including iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra in September 2026.
The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the second-generation iPhone Air are rumored to launch later, around March 2027. The new iPhone Air is also likely to feature 12GB of RAM.
Possible price hike
Analysts believe the iPhone 18 lineup could become more expensive due to rising costs of RAM and NAND storage chips. Apple recently increased prices on several products because of higher component costs.
Several analysts believe the iPhone 18 series could become more expensive due to significantly increasing costs of RAM and NAND storage chips.
Although current iPhones have avoided price raises, experts projected the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could cost $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 17 models.
What does it mean for buyers?
The move to 9GB of RAM should deliver improved multitasking and smoother performance for most users.
However, those who want access to every Apple Intelligence feature in iOS 27 may require to choose a Pro model or the rumored iPhone Ultra, as Apple's most advanced AI tools will remain exclusive to devices with 12GB of RAM.